29,663 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.51. 7,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

