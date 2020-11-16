300,000 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.44% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 342,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 258,617 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 14,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,462. The company has a market cap of $551.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.