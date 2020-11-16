30,160 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,381. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.