3,193 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $77.23 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

