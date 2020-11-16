384,965 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.75. 158,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,574,068. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.