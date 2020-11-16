64,759 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ping Identity by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ping Identity by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 380.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,492. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

