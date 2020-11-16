64,759 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,492,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,312,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PING shares. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,492. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -294.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

