6,569 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,765 shares of company stock worth $8,151,160 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

