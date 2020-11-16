66,077 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

IRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.