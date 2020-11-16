80,617 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after buying an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after buying an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after buying an additional 118,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.