81,836 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 549,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,427,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

