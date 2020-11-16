Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €17.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.81 ($23.31).

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) stock opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank AG has a 12-month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.51 and its 200 day moving average is €16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

