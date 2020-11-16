ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.