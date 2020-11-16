ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $7.38. 10,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $634.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

