ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.56.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $84.40 on Thursday. ACM Research has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $113.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 0.95.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $427,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $5,650,696.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 154.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

