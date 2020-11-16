AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$7.15

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

AT opened at C$6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.72. The stock has a market cap of $336.08 million and a P/E ratio of 201.82.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.30 million. Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

