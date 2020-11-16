Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aduro Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.12. Aduro Biotech has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

