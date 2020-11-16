Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

KDNY stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Aduro Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Aduro Biotech news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

