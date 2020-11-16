Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to “Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $77,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.