Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.75. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 120,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

