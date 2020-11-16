Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.
NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.75. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 120,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.