Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

