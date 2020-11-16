Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

AICAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

