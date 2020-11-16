Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

