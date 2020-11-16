AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $457.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.67.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,491,100. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,575.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

