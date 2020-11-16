Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.74.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

