Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,099,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428,185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,071,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Svb Leerink cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

