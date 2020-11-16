Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Lowered by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $458.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,479. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

