Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Align Technology worth $1,802,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $457.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total value of $3,043,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

