Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

