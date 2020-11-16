Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

