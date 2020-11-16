Alliance Global Partners Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $40.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.