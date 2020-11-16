Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $894.00

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 894 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 892.62 ($11.66), with a volume of 278429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.47).

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 833.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 755.98.

Get Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s payout ratio is currently 25.18%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £510 ($666.32).

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.