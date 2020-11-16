Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

ALTA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $73,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $52,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,829 shares of company stock valued at $610,597 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

