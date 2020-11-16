Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.25 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

In related news, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $70,131.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,998 shares of company stock worth $17,316,912. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.