Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$10.55 on Thursday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.45 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

