Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to $14.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

ATUSF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

