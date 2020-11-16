American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,773. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

