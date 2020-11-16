AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires Shares of 197,291 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Copart by 18.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,688,000 after acquiring an additional 235,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT remained flat at $$117.71 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

