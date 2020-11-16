AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

GIS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.14. 20,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.