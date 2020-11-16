AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,248 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 897,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.62. 326,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,685,209. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

