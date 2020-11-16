AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,481 shares of company stock worth $22,012,651. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 269,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941,968. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

