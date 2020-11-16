AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,333 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,451. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

