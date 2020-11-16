AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 1,215 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 465.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 218,502 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $327.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.90 and its 200 day moving average is $314.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

