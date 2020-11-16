AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 14,898 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,142 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $11,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $249.62. 10,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,791. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $276.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

