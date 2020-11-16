AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 33,274 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,458. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

