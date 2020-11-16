AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 76,454 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,843,000 after buying an additional 130,505 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shares of ED traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,311. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

