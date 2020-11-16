AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 128,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,259. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $190.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

