AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

