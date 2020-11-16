AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $13.51 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.57. 82,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,286. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

