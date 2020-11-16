AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $18.25 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,560. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

